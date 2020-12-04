General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Election 2020: Akufo Addo, Mahama to sign peace pact today

Former President, John Mahama with President Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama will today (Friday) sign a peace pact ahead of Monday’s (December 7) general elections.



The event which has been put together by the National Peace Council is to get the two leading politicians to commit to non-violence, resort to judicial process in seeking redress in case of dispute and work towards eradicating vigilantism.



The signing of the pact at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra is expected to tone down the rising tension ahead of the elections.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.



The election is expected to be keenly contested between the two leading parties- the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).





