Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Akua Donkor puts a jinx on Mahama over ‘betrayal’

play videoAkua Donkor and John Mahama

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor is unhappy with former President John Mahama.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, she recalled how she supported and spoke in favour of the former President yet received nothing in return.



"For repaying my good with evil, God's wrath will soon descend on John Mahama...he will never have peace neither will he ever become president again in this country" she swore.





