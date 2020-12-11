Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Election 2020: A-Plus sends heart-warming message to Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Musician and politician, Kwame A Plus, has asked the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, to accept defeat and congratulate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the December 7 elections.



Mr Mahama had indicated that he will not accept the results of the elections because, in his view, the results were manipulated in favour of President Akufo-Addo by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa.



Addressing the nation on Thursday, December 11, the presidential candidate of the NDC said: “The facts and figures on the pink sheets available to us indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the elections in favor of the incumbent."



“This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy, the Electoral Commission. It is now obvious to many objective minds that the Commission and its chairperson have been used to manipulate results from the various constituencies and in that process seek to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghana people,” he said.



He added: “Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within a 72hour period to allow for thorough and diligence collation.”



“Surprisingly, this Electoral Commission chairperson announced quite suspiciously for reasons known to her a hurried 24-hour deadline which as we all know could not and would not be met.



“The Chairperson of the EC in less than 24 hours after her declaration has admitted that she made unacceptable errors which go to the heart of the entire electoral process and cast deep doubt on the credibility of the announced outcome.”



But in a post on his Instagram page, A Plus said: “Those who care about you and your political future are those who will advise you to accept the results irrespective of what may have happened, call Nana Akufo-Addo and congratulate him, take a retrospective break and make a decision for tomorrow."



“Those who give you such advice are the people you need around you right now; they are the ones you should be listening to at this moment. Move on; let Ghana move on. It may help you in the near future. This is just a suggestion though. You know better. I wish you all the best.”





