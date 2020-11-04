General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: 6,187 flashpoints identified ahead of elections - IGP

IGP James Oppong Boanuh was speaking about security plans ahead of the elections

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service says it has identified 6,178 flashpoints ahead of the upcoming December 7 elections.



Following this, Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh said, the Police Service is prepared and has adopted efficient measures to be able to patrol these areas and ensure a free fair and transparent electoral process.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 20, 2020, the IGP said, "We have identified 6,178 flashpoints nationwide. Our approach in these areas will be slightly different from what we will do in others. Patrols will be visible to prevent any mishap"



The IGP also added that the service will operate Joint Operation Centres on election day.



This he explained will prevent disinformation and election-related violence in the upcoming polls.



"On the election day, we will operate joint operation centres which will have monitoring teams. We will also continue to engage the media on our electoral process, until the process itself is over," he added

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.