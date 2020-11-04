General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Election 2020: 6,178 flashpoints identified ahead of elections - IGP

play videoIGP James Oppong Boanuh was speaking about security plans ahead of the elections

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service says it has identified 6,178 flashpoints nationwide ahead of the upcoming December 7 elections.



Following this, Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh said, the Police Service is prepared and has adopted efficient measures to be able to patrol these areas and ensure a free fair and transparent electoral process.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Wednesday, November 4, 20, 2020, the IGP said, “We are approaching all polling stations as flashpoints, however, we have identified 6,178 flashpoints nationwide. Our approach in these areas will be slightly different from what we will do in others. Patrols will be visible to prevent any mishap” IGP James Oppong-Boanuh said.



“The flashpoints were decided based on a number of factors such as incidence recorded in previous elections, this year’s voter registration exercise and crime rates and other factors related to those centres. As a result, our approach in these areas will be slightly different from other areas. Saturated patrols and standby forces will be visible to prevent any mishap. Hotspot and strategies for handling them will be reviewed based on emerging trends or issues,” he explained.



The IGP also added that the service will operate Joint Operation Centres on election day.



This he explained will prevent disinformation and election-related violence in the upcoming polls.



"On the election day, we will operate joint operation centres which will have monitoring teams. We will also continue to engage the media on our electoral process, until the process itself is over," he added.









