Election 2020: 6,000 troops to be deployed – Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it will deploy some 6,000 troops to complement allied security agencies to maintain peace and order in the upcoming general elections.



Asides from the deployment of the troops, logistics from the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force would also be deployed for the elections.



“The GAF will deploy over 6,000 troops from December 4, 2020, and withdraw them on December 15, 2020, if there is no run-off. However, if there is a run-off, the withdrawal will be on January 10, 2021,”



This was revealed by the Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Godwin Azera of the Lands Operations Unit of the GAF during a media sensitization held at the Burma Camp.



The deployment from the GAF will complement the 67,974 personnel forming the national security task force for the upcoming elections.



Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.

