Election 2020: 47 candidates to contest 12 seats in Bono Region

Forty-seven parliamentary aspirants, including seven women, have filed nominations to contest the 12 seats in the Bono Region.



The candidates are from eight political parties and five independent ones.



Mr Frank Ohene Okraku, Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had candidates for all the 12 seats, Progressive People’s Party (PPP), one and Ghana Union Movement (GUM), five.



The rest are Peoples National Convention (PNC), six, Convention People’s Party (CPP), two, National Democratic Party (NDP), two and Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), two.



He entreated registered voters, who might not be available on December 7, to pick proxy forms at the district offices of the EC to enable those they appointed to vote on their behalf to do so.





