General News of Monday, 30 November 2020
Election 2020: 17,027,641 eligible voters captured ahead of the December polls
A total of 17,027,641 eligible voters have been captured in the final voters register ahead of the December 7 elections.
Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, providing an update to the media, said of the total number of registered voters, females amounted to 8,810,283 while males amounted to 8,217,358.
This is represented by 51.74 percent for females and 48.26 percent for males captured in the voters register respectively.
Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, November 30, Jean Mensa giving a regional breakdown said the Greater Accra had the highest number of female and male registrants.
While the lowest figure of female and male registrants came from the North East region.
Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of the four-year constitutional mandate.
See the full list of valid registrants per region below
Region and Number of Valid Voters
Western: 1,187,333
Central: 1,567,756
Greater Accra: 3,528,996
Volta: 924,116
Eastern: 1,641,050
Ashanti: 3,019,178
Western North: 468,683
Ahafo: 316,970
Bono: 653,378
Bono East: 594,610
Oti: 358,552
Northern: 1,050,016
Savannah: 298,404
Upper West: 469,753
North East: 289,529
Upper East: 659,317
Total: 17,027,641
