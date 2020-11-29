Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: GNA

Election 2020: 109,577 persons for early voting on Tuesday

The Greater Accra Region has 54 centres, the highest, followed by Ashanti Region, 48

A total of 109,577 voters from 12 institutions are expected to cast their ballots on Tuesday, December 01, ahead of the December 07 General Election.



These are people with special Election Day assignments.



The Ghana News Agency gathered that the special voting exercise would take place at 311 Electoral Commission (EC) designated voting centres located in all the 275 constituencies.



The exercise will start at 0700hours and close at 1700 hours.



The prospective early voters are personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Information Services Department.



The rest are personnel of the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service, and National Media Commission.



The Greater Accra Region has 54 centres, the highest, followed by Ashanti Region, 48, Eastern Region, 34, Central Region 26, Volta Region 21.



The rest are Western Region, 19, Northern Region, 18, Upper East Region, 16, Bono Region, 13, Bono East Region 13, Upper West Region 12, Western North Region, 9, Oti Region, 8, Ahafo Region, 7, Savannah Region, 7, and North East Region, 6.



A total of 17,029,971 valid voters are expected to vote in the 2020 General Election to choose one of the 12 presidential candidates and Members of Parliament to represent Ghana's 275 constituencies.

