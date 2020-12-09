General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Election 1 dead, 6 injured in Techiman shooting

The Police is committed to prioritizing the welfare of the citizenry

One person has been confirmed dead while another person is in critical condition with six others injured in a shootout at the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region.



The incident occurred when security personnel in their attempt to calm down tension at the collation centre in the constituency fired warning shots.



It is alleged that there was a misunderstanding over the results when the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Mr. Beyere lost against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Mr. Martin Adjei Korsah.



The agents of the NDC, however, did not agree with the results and began to cause chaos.



The security was deployed to fire warning shots to calm tensions.



However, one person was severely injured and was rushed in an ambulance to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

