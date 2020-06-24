Politics of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: GNA

Elected Parliamentary Aspirant of Bibiani grateful to constituents

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the 2020 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency has expressed gratitude to the constituents for the confidence reposed in him to lead the party in the December polls.



In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Aspirant said, “It is with humility, pride and a great sense of duty that I accept the privilege and the great responsibility of leading our party and changing our dear Constituency.”



Mr Obeng-Boateng said the leadership was great adding, “After visiting every part of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency and listening to and learning from the people, I have seen at first hand a community of rising aspiration and I see the need for change to meet new needs.”



He stated that in the spirit of advancing economic progress and social justice, values such as dedication to duty, honesty, hard work, humility and respect for others must be Paramount.



“I accept the opportunity to serve. So we will build on what has gone right and we will continue our successful initiatives, and we learn from where we have not done well enough.”



The release appreciated Mr. Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu for the keen contest, “The election is over and the New Patriotic Party is the winner. Let us put away our differences and come together in retaining our enviable seat in Western North Region”, it added.



The aspirant also thanked all delegates, religious groups and the campaign team for their unflinching support towards the realization of the broader vision and the overwhelming endorsement.



“I will endeavour to justify the confidence you have reposed in me, and to people who want to change from the old politics, who yearn for a public life founded on values, who are inspired by what we as constituents can now achieve together – join us, Join us in building the Constituency we believe in.”





