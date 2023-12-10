Elect visionary candidates to spur development — W/R Regional Minister

Regional News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has called on the electorates to elect visionary candidates with skills and abilities to spur development in the communities.



“Elect preferred choices during the December 19 district level polls so that your communities will witness unprecedented growth and development to meet the aspirations of the youth and the larger community as a whole,” he said.



Mr Darko-Mensah said he was not happy about the low turnout of the District Level Elections over the years and called for massive participation to ensure the success of the process.



He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the enstoolment of Nana Opetse II, the Queenmother of Supomu-Dunkwa in the Shama District of the Western Region.



“I will also impress on all well-meaning Ghanaians to fully participate in the process and on time…mind you this is where real community development should start from and no one must downplay this critical process,” he added.