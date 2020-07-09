Regional News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Nuhu Zulka, Contribution

Elders of Canteen register displeasure over assault on Assemblyman by NPP task force

Some elders of Canteen in the West Gonja Municipality

The Chiefs, elders and opinion leaders of Canteen in the West Gonja Municipality have registered their displeasure over the brutal physical assault on the Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah B. Abraham.



According to the elders, the attack on the Assemblyman who represents the entire Electoral Area translates to an attack on the integrity and legitimacy of the entire Canteen Community.



In a letter addressed to the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa and copied to the clergy and various security agencies, the Overlord was invited to intervene in ensuring that justice is served in this case by the appropriate quarters.



Signed by the youth chief, Imam, Chief Butcher and a major opinion leader, the epistle disclosed that it may be very difficult to control the anger of the youth and people of Canteen should the case be relaxed, noting that it took the timely intervention of the elders to stop what would have led to reprisal attacks.



The Assemblyman who doubles as a PAD FM Reporter, Ananpansah B. Abraham was attacked by a gang of eight New Patriotic Party youngmen identified to be from 77 Junction led by one Atabia Anoma Rahim, the Deputy Damongo constituency Organizer of the party.



He was attacked with sticks and stones few meters away from the Damongo fire station, whilst returning from school and sustained minor injuries over a report he filed on PAD FM.



Taking caution from the murder of the Sagakope Electoral Area Assemblyman,the elders demanded of the NPP as a political party to dissociate itself from the unfortunate behaviour of the Deputy Organizer and render an unqualified apology to the people of Canteen Electoral Area.



Portions of the letter noted that the Assemblyman earlier on reported a threat on his life by the said Anoma Rahim on Thursday, July 2, before the final attack was executed on Monday, July 6, but the police was yet to cause any arrest.



"The mob attack on the Assemblyperson, who has attracted wide admiration and love from the youth, women, children and the entire community is an affront to the legitimate authority, wishes and aspirations of the people of the electoral area....The attack on the Assemblyman, who represent the entire Canteen Electoral Area we dare say is an attack on the entire Canteen Community-its youth, women, elders and the entire people of Canteen,"The elders noted.



The community noted that should anything happen to the Assemblyman hence off, the said Atabia and his gang men would be held accountable.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.