Elated Prestea residents mob Tourism Minister

The Minister, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi was welcomed by the crowd

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi, was mobbed by elated residents of Prestea, an acclaimed stronghold of the National Democratic Congress in the constituency.



The incumbent MP made a stop to address the mammoth crowd who are yearning for four more years for her and President Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi who is also the Minister for Tourism, Creative Art and Culture, took the opportunity to tout, some significant achievements of the government in Prestea which includes, the construction of Prestea inner-city roads, Astroturf park, renovation of the magistrate court, the extension of the children's ward and construction of ear, nose and throat (ENT) centre at the government hospital.



The legislator also urged residents to vote the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming general elections to continue its sound management of the economy.



She said the NPP had laid a better foundation for the economy, moving the nation forward and retaining it in power would ensure that it executed its task of national development.



"The Akufo-Addo-led government has laid the foundation to build a stronger economy for the future so if we retain Akufo-Addo-led government, Ghana will become a great land so let us retain Akufo-Addo-led government and your current MP come December 7", she stated.



She reiterated her commitment to ensuring that road contractors expedite action on various roads under construction to meet timelines.



"I will make sure the contractors working on the roads finish them on time so let us be patient and support them", she added.



Lawyer Oteng-Gyasi proceeded to Himan, where she met with the youth in the community to discuss issues of community interest.

