El-Chris the Truth Academy faces eviction

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: GNA

The El-Chris the Truth Academy, a school for underprivileged children near New Dawhenya in the Ningo Prampram District, faces eviction as the landowner has opted to sell the property but the school is without the resources to pay.



Mr Chris Kudzo, the Proprietor of the School, said the more than 200 pupils from primary to the Junior High School level were underprivileged children within the new Dawhenya Community.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr Kudzo said the school was established some six years ago to take care of the children adding that none of them paid fees.



He said their feeding, uniforms, teaching and other expenses were born by him.



Mr Kudzo, also a Pastor at the End Time Redemption Church, said he used proceeds from the church to take care of the children.



He said he had informed the Ningo-Prampram District Education Directorate to register the school but it was yet to consider his request.



Mr Kudzo said the only option was to sell his three-bedroom apartment to enable him to buy the property, which had been pegged at GHC95,000.00.



He called on benevolent organisations to go to the aid of the children, whose future hang in the balance.



Meanwhile, efforts to contact the District Education Directorate to respond to the issues had not been successful.