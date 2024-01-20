Ekumfi neglect: 'Divisive' Akufo-Addo's comment shameful – MP

General News of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Abeiku Crentsil, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ekumfi Constituency in the Central Region, has strongly criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for boasting about intentionally neglecting the development needs of the chiefs and people of the area.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's The Citizen Show with Nana Bobie Ansah on Thursday, January 18, 2024, Mr Crentsil expressed the constituents' disappointment and highlighted the anger among the youth over the president's remarks.



Mr Crentsil found the president's comments highly shameful and emphasised that the intentional neglect of the area, as claimed by the president, has fueled the frustration of the youth.



He revealed that the president's statement about withholding development due to the failure of the constituents to vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe, took him by surprise.



The MP acknowledged that the absence of ongoing development projects in the constituency over the past three years is directly related to the president's statement. He admitted that despite his efforts to lobby for developments in the area, it seemed futile.



Mr Crentsil pointed out that the president's posturing on the neglect of Ekumfi demonstrates a divisive leadership style.



He added that the constituents have now realized that their development needs were being thwarted by the president, who is supposed to be a father for all.



Mr Crentsil concluded that the president's comments highlight the divisive nature of his leadership.