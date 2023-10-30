Ejurahene urges parents and guardians to prioritize girl child development

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barimahh Osei Hwedie II has called on parents and guardians to prioritize girl child development.



The chief who doubles as head of Protocol at the office of the Vice President, underscored the importance of educating the Ghanaian girl and urged parents to pay attention to that.



He said there was a need to ensure gender equality in all spheres of life and appealed to stakeholders in the education sector to sustain the interest of girls attending school



Barimah Osei Hwedie said this during the climax of the 2023 Ejura Yam Festival on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Ejurahene offers full scholarship to class four female pupil



Barimah Osei Hwedie II together with the Ejura Traditional Council offered a full scholarship to a female class four pupil for winning a beauty and cultural pageant.



The girl, a native of Ejura, who goes by name Nana Maame will have a scholarship from basic school up to the tertiary level for winning 'Daakye Hemaa' reality show on Oyerepa Television.



Announcing the package, Barima Osei Hwedie II said the traditional council has opened a GHC10,000 account for the child with a fully registered plot of land in her name as part of efforts to support her.



He noted that the Ejura Traditional Council is always open to supporting brilliant and promising youth in the area who are ready to learn.



Pledge to serve Community



Barimah Osei Hwedie II in his final speech at this year's yam festival pledged "total commitment and loyalty" to residents of Ejura.



He revealed that every single resource he would receive as the chief of Ejura would be channeled for the development of communities under his rule



Construction of Divisional Police Headquarters



Barimah Osei Hwedie II as part of this year's festival commissioned a 2.8 million Ghana Cedis Police command at Ejura



The ultramodern Divisional police headquarters is a model facility aimed at providing adequate security for Ejura residents.



The facility which is the first of its kind in Ghana has 18 offices and was fully furnished before it was officially handed to the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, October 26, 2023.