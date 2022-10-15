Ejurahene shares hundreds of yam tubers to his subjects

Regional News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The 2022 edition of the Ejura Yam Festival is currently underway with Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II sharing hundreds of yam tubers with his subjects.



Residents of Ejura received the yam tubers after the Ejura Traditional Council officially opened the new yam season with special cultural displays and practices on Friday, October 14, 2022.



Hundreds of people have converged at Ejura waiting to join the climax of this year’s Sekyerene (Yam Festival).



The main durbar will be held at the forecourt of the Ejura Palace on Saturday, October 15, 2022.



Some diplomats and political leaders, including Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare, IGP Dr. George Akufo Dampare, and other renowned chiefs are expected to grace the occasion.



OTEC News Kwame Agyenim who's reporting from the even observed an array of traditional regalia worn by the chiefs and people to showcase their rich culture.



Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II, interacting with OTEC News, expressed optimism that the festival would propel development and unite the people at the same time.



He disclosed that the people of Ejura have resolved to use this festival to pull resources together and complete a Divisional Police Headquarters facility which was begun last year.



The Festival called "Sekyerene" is marked every year by the chiefs of people to thank God, ancestors, and the traditional stool for providing the people with a bumper harvest of fresh yams in the year just gone by.



It is marked on the theme: “Let’s Join Hands to Move Ejura Forward,” the event seeks to promote the development of the Ejura Traditional Area and the Ashanti Region in general.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II however called on all particularly Ejura indigenes to join the festival for the area's development.



















