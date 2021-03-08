Regional News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Ejurahene leads feuding Zongo factions to National Chief Imam to seal truce

play videoThe Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhi Sharubutu

The Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II has led feuding Zongo factions of his community to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhi Sharubutu to seal and bless a peace process he initiated.



There had been a misunderstanding between the Imam of the community and Zongo Chiefs over pertinent issues, and that threatened to destabilise the peace of the entire community. Nana and his elders swiftly intervened to resolve the issue.



As part of his efforts to strengthen the truce, the Ejurahene led elders of Ejura Zongo, including the Zongo Chief and the Imam, to the National Chief Imam for further advice and prayers.



The Ejurahene explained that Sheikh Sharubutu is a peaceful man, who is also the father of the Muslim community in Ghana, hence his decision to bring the Ejura Zongo leadership to the Chief Imam for prayers and further advice.



The National Chief Imam preached on the virtues of peace and unity and urged the Ejura Zongo leadership to peacefully co-exist so that future leaders will also emulate their good example.



He also prayed for peace in every community in Ghana and the nation as a whole, adding that God created humanity in diverse ways for us to peacefully coexist.



Sheikh Sharubutu commended the Nana Ejurahene for his intervention to avert what could have been catastrophic.



