Ejurahene eulogizes Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Ejura Divisional Council in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Osei Hwedie II says it will take Ghana another lifetime to get a selfless and impactful leader like the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



Barimah Osei Hwedie II has observed that His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has done a great service to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana by constantly dedicating his time and resources to ensuring peace and prosperity for the citizens.



Barima Osei Hwedie II said this on Saturday, March 30, 2024, when he led a massive clean-up exercise in all communities under his rule as part of efforts to support the Asantehene 25th anniversary celebration.



Preaching the Goodness of Asantehene



Barimah Osei Hwedie II after the exercise mounted a stage in the middle of Ejura Township to tell his subjects about how lucky Ghanaians are to have witnessed the prolific leadership of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



"Otumfuo is marking 25 years in the Golden Stool and we all bear witness to what he has accomplished in the over two decades of his magnificent rule, Otumfuo has chalked many landmark successes, and his decisive exploits have made his reign truly remarkable ". He told the teaming crowd.



" He started his magnificent reign by resolving many chieftaincy and stool disputes that not only bedevilled the development of Asanteman but Ghana as a whole"



“Today chieftaincy disputes have been reduced to the barest minimum due to his vision and dedication to peace and development".



Supporting the Anniversary



Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II used the occasion to call all on sundry to contribute their quota to make sure Asantehene's 25th anniversary is more than a success.



He noted those who can contribute in skill, monetary, and any form should do so without any reservation, adding that his Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II deserves more than that looking at how he has dedicated his life for the good course of Asanteman and Ghana.