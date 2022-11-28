Ejurahene destools chief for allegedly aiding nomadic herdsmen in armed robbery attacks

Regional News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, has destooled one of his sub-chiefs for allegedly aiding some nomadic herdsmen in suspected armed robbery attacks in the area.



The chief of Miminaso No2, Nana Obri Yeboah was destooled on Sunday, November 27, 2022, following the killing of a police constable in the community by some suspected armed robbers.



Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II as part of efforts to restore call in the area, in the wake of unbridled armed robbery attacks, called for an emergency meeting with security agencies, chiefs, and residents of Miminaso No1 and No2 where the armed robbery incident had been very rampant off late.



During a public forum, some residents accused nomadic herdsmen of orchestrating these robbery attacks in the area.



A youth of Miminaso No2, (name withheld), during the forum, said he had bumped into some of these herdsmen hiding in a forest with AK47 guns, adding that upon informing the chief and some opinion leaders in the community, they ignored it without taking concrete actions.



"One of these nomadic herdsmen men brought his mobile phone for me to charge, I saw a video of him and three others holding AK47 gins in a bush, I later saw them on my farm after some months holding the same guns, I informed the authorities in the community but they failed to act upon it"



Nana Obri Boahen who had insisted there were nomadic herdsmen in the community was given an opportunity to defend himself but failed to do so at the public meeting.



Dozens of residents however confirmed the presence of the nomadic herdsmen engaging in ruthless attacks contrary to the narrative by their chief.



Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II who had instructed the chief not to entertain or give lands to these nomadic herdsmen directed his outfit to dethrone Nana Obri Boahen on grounds that, he had lied to the traditional authority over the presence of these herdsmen, and also failing to report their unscrupulous activities in the community to the traditional council.







He subsequently handed the community to the Assembly member of the area, the Zongo chief, and the Chief Imam to take over the affairs of the area until a new chief is enstooled.



Some residents of Miminaso No2, after the incident jubilated their chief was deposed from office.



They hailed Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II over his concrete efforts to protect them from the armed robbers and pledged to support the move.



They however appealed to police in the area to intensify patrols to help dissuade these suspected armed robbers from killing them.



Police Arrest



The Police have arrested one person suspected to have orchestrated the killing of a 29-year-old police constable at Miminaso No2 in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Some accomplices of the suspect who are currently on the run ate being pursued by police for the murder.



The suspect, Salifu Adams and his gang of robbers attacked the victim on 25th November 2022 between Miminaso no.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road.



Police have withheld the name of the deceased until his family is formally notified of his demise.



