Ejurahene, Minister of Interior commission ultramodern divisional police headquarters at Ejura

The chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, together with the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Thursday, October 26, 2023, commissioned an ultramodern divisional police headquarters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The facility which is the first of its kind in the country was constructed at the cost of GHC2.8 million.



The model police command was constructed by Barimah Osei Hwedie II with support from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Indemi, a renowned businessman from Bono state, Nigeria, chiefs and residents of Ejura, among others.



Addressing a gathering at the official opening of the facility on Thursday, October 26, 2023, Barima Osei Hwedie II disclosed that the command has 18 offices, three cells, and auxiliary facilities that will facilitate effective policing in the area.



He noted that the construction of the infrastructure for the police was in response to the recommendations made by the three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The committee among other things called for the expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.



"Following the recommendations, I set out to build this edifice for police, and with support from my elders, Ejura residents, and our important development partners, the dream is now a reality”, he said.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II used the occasion to call for peace and harmony at Ejura to accelerate development.



The renowned chief stated that peace and order depend on security and emphasized that security is vital to engender progress and development in every society, stressing that without security there cannot be any development.



He pledged traditional authority’s support to the government in the provision of vital infrastructural projects in the area.



Vice president’s contribution:



The Ejurahene, Barimah Osei Hwedie II expressed his profound gratitude to the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting the project in diverse ways.



"My boss the Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did not only provide financial and material support to Ejura on this all-important project but also gave us all the emotional encouragement we needed to finish this command", he said.



He revealed that support from the vice president and the Akufo-Addo government is having a major impact on the lives of Ejura residents.



He however said he was grateful to Alhaji Mahammudu Inddemi, a renowned businessman from Nigeria who also provided huge financial support to the building of the police headquarters.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II thanked all partners and every individual who contributed meaningfully to making the project a success.



Interior minister's appreciation:



For his part, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, stressed the importance of effective collaboration between the state and development partners for such projects.



He noted that the government cherishes and welcomes community-police collaboration in the provision of infrastructure and logistics to support efficient policing in the country.



He however commended the Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II for the bold step he took to build the police command two years ago.



He called on residents of Ejura and its environs to support efforts by their prolific chief by obeying the laws of the state.



He however reiterated the government’s commitment to making the country peaceful through effective policing.