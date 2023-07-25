Ejura to get an ultramodern agricultural college

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region are set to get an ultramodern agricultural college.



The agricultural college is a collaborative effort between the Ejura Traditional Area lead by Barimah Osei Hwedie II, chief of Ejura and the Ghana Baptist Convention.



The idea of such an initiative came about when Barimah Osei Hwedie II, donated 100-acre land to the Ghana Baptist Convention after he heard of the Convention's intention to build an agricultural college in Ghana.



The leadership of the Ghana Baptist Convention led by its Executive President, Reverend Enock Nii Narh Thompson on Saturday July 23, 2023 visited Ejura Palace to appreciate the chiefs for the land given to them.



Rev. Thompson revealed that plans are far advanced for the convention to build the ultramodern agricultural college on the land offered by the chiefs.



He explained that the project which will start next year, would not only facilitate development in the area, but would also help provide agricultural training to the people in the municipality, region and the country at large.



Speaking to OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Rev Enoch Nii Narh Thompson said the agricultural college is an extension of the convention's tertiary institution, the Ghana Baptist University College.



"The church has established many schools notable among them are the Kumasi Academy, the Ghana Baptist University College and this Agriculture College which is in the offing will be an extension of the university.



"The vision of the convention is to develop a centre of excellence with with flexible, dynamic and demand-driven training programmes where youth build careers that make them pragmatic leaders in agriculture and agribusiness in Africa and beyond", he explained.



For his part, the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II said he was ready to collaborate with the Baptist church to bring development in the area.



He noted that the partnership between traditional and religious leaders was one of the best ways to develop local communities.



"Together with my elders, we are ready to team up with religious leaders and other development oriented organizations to explore opportunities for the development of our communities", he added.



He was optimistic the agriculture college when completed will provide massive opportunities for farmers in the traditional area, adding that, it will also help Ejura to maintain it's accolade of being the food basket of the region.