Ejura sub-chief destooled over robbery attacks by nomadic herdsmen at Miminaso No. 2

A sub-chief in the Ejura Traditional Area, Nana Obiri Yeboah has been destooled by Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II.



The Chief of Miminaso No. 2, according to a report by Citinewsroom.com, was destooled following the killing of a police officer by armed robbers suspected to be nomadic herdsmen in the area.



The Ejurahene after the incident on Sunday, November 27, 2022, called for an emergency meeting attended by security agencies, chiefs and residents of Miminaso No. 1 and No. 2 where some robbery incidents have been recorded recently.



Some of the residents, during the meeting, shared their concerns about the growing spate of robbery cases in the area, as well as some of their experiences in the hands of the robbers.



A resident informed the gathering that he once encountered some herdsmen who laid ambush and had in their possession an Ak-47 assault rifle.



According to the resident, the chiefs and opinion leaders failed to act when the matter was brought to their attention.



The Ejurahene upon hearing the complaints announced the destooling of the chief of Miminaso No. 2 noting that he had instructed his sub-chiefs not to allow herders settle in the area.



Barima Osei Hwedie II emphasised that the decision to destool Nana Obri Yeboah was based on his failure to inform the traditional council of the presence of the herdsmen in the community.



The Ejurahene thus ordered that the Assembly Member of the area, the Zongo chief, and the Chief Imam to be caretakers of the area until a substantive chief is chosen.



A 29-year-old police constable was killed on Sunday at Miminaso No. 2 in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the killing while a manhunt is underway for other suspects.



The arrested suspect, Salifu Adams, and his gang of robbers, allegedly attacked the victim on 25th November 2022 between Miminaso No.2 and Nyamebekyere on the Ejura Nkoranza road.



