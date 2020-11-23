Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ejura accident: NDC executives visit families of six deceased supporters

The accident claimed the lives of six people

National Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday visited families of the six-party supporters who lost their lives in a road crash at Ejura in the Ashanti region.



This was disclosed by the presidential candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in an interview on Class TV.



Mr Mahama indicated the party will actively participate in the funeral ceremony of the bereaved families and also put in steps to support the families.



The former President on Saturday announced that the party will foot the medical bills of persons who were injured in the gory accident at Frante in the Ashanti Region.



The accident claimed the lives of six people and left 50 others with injuries.



The accident occurred at Frante, a community within the Ejura Sekyeredumase municipality.



The supporters were on their way to Ejura to engage the presidential candidate on his tour of the region.



Mr Mahama said: “We didn’t hear good news this evening. I and the team have gone to the Ejura Government Hospital to console with our brothers and sister who were involved in the unfortunate accident with some losing their lives and others injured. I wanted to call this rally off but our National Chairman says due to the number of persons here waiting for us, it won’t be respectful.”



“It will serve as an honour for our brothers and sisters in this accident and motivate us to work hard for victory in the 2020 polls. We send our condolences to the families of the lost ones and have also left money to take care of those who got injured,” he added.

