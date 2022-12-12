Ejura Traditional Area destroys notable hideout for notorious criminals

Regional News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ejura Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region has embarked on the destruction of a notable hideout for notorious criminals on the Ejura-Nkoranza highway.



The team of chainsaw operators and other young men led by the Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, and other security heads in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality were seen cutting down cashew trees and clearing off a tick of bush which has been marked as a shelter where hardened criminals hide to commit heinous crimes.



The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Saturday, December 11, 2022, explained that they decided to clear the area following recommendations by some security experts on the recent armed robbery cases on the highway.



"The traditional authority has received information from our residents that the area is been used as a hideout for armed robbers, and upon consultations with security experts we agreed to clear the area".



"This forms one of the many pragmatic measures the traditional authority, security agencies, and stakeholders in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality are rolling out to curb the incessant armed robbery attacks in the area," he said.



Construction of Police post



The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II has also taken over the construction of a police post at Miminaso No2 to help stem peace and security in the community.



The move follows calls by residents of Mimonaso No1, Miminaso No2, Nyameb3kyer3, and Ebuom on the traditional authority to help curb the recent armed robbery attacks which lead to the killing of one police officer in the area.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II after receiving the calls visited the communities and discovered that the police post initiated by the Ejura District Police Command had been shelved over financial challenges.



The chief immediately took over the construction taking all cost of the police post and directed the traditional council to complete the structure and furnish it for the police officers with immediate effect.



Supporting security Agencies



The Ejura Traditional Council has also made arrangements to provide fuel for security agencies to facilitate their constant patrols in the communities.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II, Director of the Nifahene of Ejura Traditional Area Nana Osei Kwadwo Ansebie II to meet all fuel stations and discuss how the traditional authority can purchase a much cheaper fuel for the security agencies for their smooth operations.



The chief who has vowed to protect his subjects from armed robbery attacks and other criminal activities believes, resourcing state security agencies in the area was one of the ways to achieve his goals.