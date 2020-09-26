Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ejisu police investigates alleged murder at Ampabame

Ejisu Divisional Police Command has launched investigations into the murder case

The Ejisu Divisional Police Command is investigating the alleged murder of an unknown man at Ampabame New Site, in the Ejisu Municipality.



The man, believed to be in his early forties, was found in a supine position with multiple bullet wounds at his back and blood oozing from the wounds.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Stephen Ngissah told the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu that the police received the information from the Unit Committee members of the town that they had found a male adult lying dead in a spot at a new site of the community.



The police together with the informants proceeded to the scene and after a thorough inspection of the body found multiple wounds believed to be from gunshots and blood oozing from the wounds.



ACP Ngissah said the body had been conveyed and deposited at the Juaben government hospital’s mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy, while investigations continued to arrest the perpetrators.



He said the police were collaborating with communities in the area to revive and strengthen neighbourhood watch committees to help reduce the rampant space of criminal activities in the municipality.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.