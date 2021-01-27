General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ejisu police embark on exercise to enforce nose mask wearing

Nose masks

The Ejisu Police Command has embarked on an exercise to ensure compliance of nose mask-wearing order imposed by the government to curb the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Stephen Tane Ngissah, Divisional Police Commander told the Ghana News Agency that the operation was to enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks by the people in all communities in the Ejisu Municipality.



He said the wearing of nose marks was now mandatory and the police would continue to educate the people in the area on the need to wear them to protect themselves and their friends from the virus.



ACP Ngissah, however, said recalcitrant citizens who would try to ignore it would be arrested and prosecuted.



He said a team would soon be inaugurated to help enforce the wearing of nose masks at the various towns and communities and checkpoints within the Ejisu Municipality



The Commander said for the start, those who were found in town without their nose mask were forced to buy some and wear instantly.



ACP Ngissah advised police officers in the area to also adhere to the covid -19 safety protocols while reducing unnecessary roaming in town since the virus was real.



He stressed the need for the Municipal Assembly to embark on a sustained public education campaign to ensure that people complied with the safety protocols.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, in his 22nd address to Ghanaians on covid - 19, directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure strict enforcement of the mandatory wearing of nose masks.