Ejisu by-election: We're yet to decide whether to contest - NDC

Politics of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is yet to decide on its participation in the upcoming Ejisu by-election in the Ashanti region following the death of the Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah.



The party which says its candidate is ready for the December 7 Parliamentary election is raising concerns of cost among other factors as reasons why it is uncertain about participating in the by-election which is a few months to December 7.



“As I speak to you now, the party is yet to firm up on our decision whether to contest or not to contest. I’m sure that in the coming days, we will officially make a statement to declare our position on whether we are going in or not. We are considering other factors as well. In these elections there are costs, there is disruption in some of your calendar activities moving into the main election. The big catch for us is December 7 election,” the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Frank Amoakohene said in an interview with Starr News.



He added: “So we are looking, if time permits, the resources permit, if the indications permit that we go in full force and make a case out of the elections, and possibly win the election for the first time, our research team will report back to us in the coming week and once we have that research document from them and we are able to analyze it, then we will be guided by the data on why we would want to participate.”