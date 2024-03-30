Ejisu by-election: NPP announces timelines to elect John Kumah's successor

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared Saturday, April 13, 2024, as the date for the internal primary in the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region.



This event follows the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



In an official statement released by the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, a three-day window has been designated for aspirants to purchase and file nominations at the constituency party office.



The nomination period will run from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024.



To initiate the nomination process, aspiring parliamentary candidates must procure Nomination Forms by paying a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000.



The approved timelines are as follows:



Opening of Nomination -Tuesday, April 2, 2024



Closing of Nomination -Thursday, April 4, 2024



Election - Saturday, April 13, 2024



“An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (APC) shall procure Nomination Forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GHC3,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favour of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.



“To successfully file the nomination, an APC shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana cedis (GHC35,000.00) in Bankers Draft in favour of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA,” the statement said.



John Kumah passed away on March 7, 2024, after a short illness. His family has slated May 18, 2024, for his final funeral rites.



The late deputy finance minister left behind a wife and six children.



Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi a former President of the Ghana Football Association, has emerged as a possible contender for the upcoming by-election, although he has shown sensitivity to the grieving process within the constituency in light of the recent loss of the late Deputy Finance Minister.



Speaking during an interview at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Campaign team in Kumasi, Kwesi Nyantakyi subtly hinted at his intentions to participate in the Ejisu by-election once the official timetable is announced.



On the other hand, there has been pressure mounting on the NPP to consider the widow of the late MP Lilian Kumah as his successor.



AM/SARA



