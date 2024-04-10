Ejisu by-election: Count us out – NDC Ashanti regional secretariat

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has exempted itself from contesting the Ejisu Constituency by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024.



The Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Ampontuah Kumah, died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.



Plans are underway for the NPP to elect a new candidate to contest the by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024, by the Electoral Commission (EC).



However, the Ashanti regional Organiser of the NDC, Mr Isham Alhassan told Class91.3FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the regional secretariat has decided not to contest the poll.



He cited waste of resources among others as reasons for the party's decision not to contest, adding that they are more focused on the December general elections.