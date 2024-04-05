Ejisu by-election: All nine aspirants are set for vetting, no disqualification so far - NPP chairman

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ejisu Constituency Chairman, Kofi Ampofo Agyapong, has revealed that all nine aspirants for the Ejisu parliamentary seat have successfully filed their nominations.



Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview after Thursday's edition of the process, Chairman Agyapong said none of the nine (9) aspirants have so far been disqualified or could not file the nomination.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, earlier said the Ejisu constituency chairman and other contestants had voluntarily withdrawn; thus, the chairman resumed his position after some leadership of the party spoke to him.



The Ejisu Constituency seat became vacant following the sudden demise of the sitting Member of Parliament, John Kumah.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set April 13, 2024, for its primaries to elect a parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu Constituency.



The nine (9) aspirants who have filed nominations, according to the constituency chairman, include Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Abena Pokuaa Amoah, Portia Acheampong, wife of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, and Aaron Prince Duah.



Others are Kwasi Nyantakyi (former Ghana Football Association President), Dr. Evans Dua, Helena Mensah (PM for the Ejisu Municipal Assembly), Kwabena Boateng, and Maame Yaa Aboagye.