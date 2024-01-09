Ejisu: Construction of 11.5 kilometers road from Bonwire to Asomaso Nkwanta begins

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The government has begun construction of the 11.5-kilometer road from Bonwire to Asomaso Nkwanta in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



Kofi Job Constructions, the construction company responsible for the project has been on the road since December 25, 2023, doing earthworks.



Following the contractor's work on the road, Mr. Akwasi Owusu Twumasi, the Spokesperson to the Member of Parliament(MP) for Ejisu Constituency, John Ampontuah Kumah, together with Eric Osei Akoto, toured the construction site to get firsthand information on the project.



Speaking to OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the tour on Monday, January 8, 2024, Mr. Twumasi said the Ejisu has marked a significant milestone in the constituency's infrastructure development as he did not only construct an asphaltic plant for road construction but also facilitated the return of contractors to major roads in the area.



He emphasized that the MP's quest to see redevelopment roads in the constituency formed part of the government’s commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure.



"By investing in roads and highways, the government aims to enhance economic growth, create job opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for the constituents and Ghanaians at large", he said.



He called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to all traffic regulations for their safety and that of the construction workers.



The assembly member for Bonwire Electoral Area, Kwarteng Frimpong commended the Ejisu MP for working assiduously to ensure his constituents get their fair share of the national cake.



He lauded the construction company for doing what he described as "very good work" on the road and urged them not to stop until the project was finally completed.



He revealed that completion of the project will undoubtedly bring relief to commuters and contribute to the development of the constituency.



