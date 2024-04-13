Ejisu By-election: NPP elects candidate today

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will later today, Saturday, April 13, 2024, hold a parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election.



This primary comes in the wake of the unfortunate passing of the late MP, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



All nine aspirants vying for candidacy in the party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency received clearance from the vetting committee on April 6.



The candidates are Kwabena Boateng, Dr Evans Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Helena Mensah and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey



The rest are Portia Baffoe Abronye, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Aaron Prince Duah and Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled the by-election for April 30, 2024.



John Kumah, aged 45, succumbed to a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.



Currently, no other political party has indicated interest in participating in the by-election. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mentioned that it is still deliberating whether to join the electoral contest.



Meanwhile, a former Member of Parliament for the area, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has confirmed his decision to contest in the upcoming election as an independent candidate.



