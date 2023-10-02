Ejisu Assemblies of God donates to Kumasi prisons

Regional News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

The Goodnews Center, Assemblies of God at Ejisu on Saturday, September 30, 2023, donated items worth GHC25,000 to the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons in Kumasi.



The items were made up of bags of rice, boxes of bottled water, toiletries, oil, etc. to support the upkeep of the inmates.



Making the donations, the head pastor of the church, Rev. Augustine Acheampong said the church has recognized the need to support vulnerable groups like prisoners knowing the very challenges inmates go through due to the recent economic challenges bedeviling the nation.



He said as a faith-based organisation, they take inspiration from the teachings of Christ which admonishes Christians to show love to the sick, orphans, and those in prison.



Rev. Acheampong intimated it is the responsibility of the church as a compassionate ministry to be human-centered by supporting one another, especially the less privileged in society.



He reminded the general public not to see inmates in prison as society outcasts but rather as those who need Christ while undergoing their reformation processes and contribute meaningfully towards the socio-economic development of the country.



The head pastor of the church further charged other churches to regularly visit prisons and children's homes to show love to them.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Regional Commander of Prisons and inmates of the prison, Chief Supt Stella Ama Catherine, thanked the church for the gesture and pledged that the items would be put to judicious use to enhance the living conditions of the inmates.



She appealed to individuals, churches, and organisations to emulate the example of the church and to donate generously at all times to support the inmates.