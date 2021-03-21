Either you're dreaming or you're now like a baby crawling - Allotey Jacobs stings Ofosu-Ampofo

Politics of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has fired back at the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



According to reports, the NDC intends to take further action against Koku Anyidoho and the former Central Regional Chairman even though the latter has indicated that he's no longer part of the party.



In a radio interview, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said: “As we speak, they have all been suspended from the party. If you wish that we take further actions against them following their action we will listen. We will go and look at exactly what has to be done to ensure sanity.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Social commentator Allotey Jacobs reacted to Ofosu-Ampofo's remark saying:



"I have left the party so how can you punish me; it's either you are dreaming or you are now like a baby crawling."



Listen to him in the video below:



