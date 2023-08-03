'Eii Ato' resurfaces in Parliament

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In February this year, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson made the trends after his attempts to grill then Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture; Bryan Acheampong during vetting.



Bryan Acheampong who had been nominated for the portfolio had to face the Appointments Committee in parliament to prove himself worthy of occupying the position.



During his vetting, Ato Forson asked that he convinces Ghanaians about his credibility if given the nod, a question to which Bryan responded: “Today, you don’t trust me? You should be testifying to my credibility. Ei Ato!”.



The expression again showed up in parliament on Thursday, August 3, 2023, during a review of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31, 2023.



Alexander Afenyo Markin, Deputy Majority Leader who sought to challenge claims by the Minority Leader and some minority members that the finance minister’s presentation was nothing to write home about raised points to that effect.



Citing the $3 billion petroleum-based China Development Bank (CDB) loan agreement the country went for when it wanted to build its gas infrastructure in 2011, Afenyo-Markin said Ato Forson failed to successfully secure the loan for Ghanaians.



He also mentioned how the NDC managed the IMF deal situation in 2014.



“This is the same Ato Forson. Ato is it the same you? Eii Ato! Were you not the person who could not draw down on the CDB loan? Were you not the one who could not implement successfully, the IMF facility disbursement seed?



“Are you not the same person? Yes! I tell you on authority that during your time, you could not successfully implement the IMF Deal, sit down!



“Mr. Speaker, this is the same Ato Forson who today, seeks to create the impression about the finance minister?” Afenyo Markin quizzed.



Touting the NPP’s achievements in Free SHS and landing beach projects, the Effutu MP also accused Ato Forson of failing to improve the lives of people in the Cetnral Region where he hails from when he had the chance.



“Mr. Speaker, this is the same Ato Forson; the NDC had not introduced any new person. Mr. Speaker, they have not introduced any new idea. The NDC led by Ato Forson in this parliament, they are not new to this economy. Mr. Speaker, they had an opportunity to rule, they were in office for 8 years, they failed the people of Ghana.



“This government came and represented the Free SHS. This government came and used another route to make sure that our fisherfolk had a relief. Today we have 10 landing beach projects.



“Ato Forson the then Deputy Finance Minister from Central Region could not do any physical infrastructure to turn around the coastal economy.



“Ato Forson and his NDC MPs at the time could not do anything to alleviate the poverty levels but today, they are enjoying the liberties of opposition to criticize this government. It is rich to hear Ato Forson and his NDC MPs attacking Ken Ofori-Atta on grounds of competence,” he added.



WA