Eight dead, 22 injured in road accident

Regional News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: GNA

At least eight people were killed and 22 injured in a road accident in Ghana's northern Savannah Region, police said on Friday.



A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus traveling from Wa, capital of the Upper West Region, to Kumasi in the Ashanti region on Thursday flipped several times and landed in a nearby bush, which resulted in deaths and injuries, according to the police.



"A wooden box fell off a minibus into the lane of the Sprinter bus. The Sprinter bus ran over the box, bursting one of its front tires. This caused the bus to somersault and land in the bush," said the police.



The bodies of the dead were deposited at the Wa Regional Hospital mortuary and the injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital, the police said.