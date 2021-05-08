Eidul-Fitr Prayers can’t be held in large congregations – National Chief Imam

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s Eidul-Fitr Prayers and celebrations cannot be observed in large congregations, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharabutu has declared.



This was contained in a statement released by the office of the National Chief Imam on Friday May 7.



“The Government of Ghana in consultation with His Eminence the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu wish to remind the general public that the National Covid-19 restrictions are still in place , and strict adherence is expected from all,” the statement said.



It added “The National Chief Imam therefore wishes to remind all Muslims throughout the County that this year’s Eidul-Fitr Prayers and celebrations cannot be observed in large congregations at bigger squares and Parks, as it used to be.



“This therefore also means the national, Regional and district Eid Prayers, will not take place as usually observed.



“Muslims are therefore advised to hold their Eid Prayers at Jummah Mosques in our various communities and localities.”



