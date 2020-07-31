General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Eid-ul-Adha: Pray for Ghana to defeat coronavirus - NPP urges Muslims

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged Muslims in the country to raise prayers for Ghana and the world at large to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, he admonished them not to mark the day for celebrations sake but see it as a day to reflect on the sacrifices to their Maker, fellow humans and to society at large.



Muslims across the globe will on Friday, July 30, 2020 mark their Eid-Ul-Adha.



Read full statement:



Today marks the day of Arafah signalling the commemoration of Prophet Muhammed's (SAW) final sermon and the completion of the Message of Islam.



Ordinarily, this day would see some millions of Muslims worldwide who have made it to the Holy land of Makkah move from Mina to mount Arafat, also known as the "Mount of Mercy" for the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage.



However, owing to the extraordinary times we find ourselves occasioned by the deadly Covid-19 outbreak, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah, this year, unlike ever before, has been restricted to only the Muslims who are within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are not in normal times indeed.



The climax of Arafah on the ninth day of Dhu-Hijjah paves way for the observance of Eid-Ul-Adha the following day by the rest of the Muslim Ummah. Friday, 31st July, 2020, is therefore the Eid day.



Eid-Ul-Adha, in essence, marks the culmination of the holy pilgrimage and significantly, it is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's famous sacrifice to Almighty Allah.



As these two historic events are being observed, the NPP is pleased to wish all Muslims the very best in these celebrations both of which mark an important milestone on the Islamic calendar.



While at it, the party also reminds them of the fact of this day not just being a day for celebrations, but more importantly, a day for them to reflect on their sacrifices, first of all, to their Maker, and then to fellow humans and to society at large.



Finally, the NPP, while appealing to the Muslim Ummah to use these two solemn occasions to renew their covenant with Almighty Allah, also implores them to say special prayers for the world and Ghana in particular to contain and ultimately defeat the novel coronavirus.



We are in this together, and certainly, in the name of Almighty ALLAH, (Subhaanahu Wa ta Aala), this too, in the words of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, SHALL pass to the glory of Allah and country.



Assalamu alaikum



...Signed...



JOHN BOADU



GENERAL SECRETARY, NPP





