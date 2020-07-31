General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Eid-ul-Adha: Let's be a blessing to the less privileged - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called on Muslims to use the special occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha to be a blessing to the less privileged and pray for the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.



A statement by the former First Family stated that “Nana and I join all Muslims as they mark the Eid-ul-Adha – the festival of sacrifice, today”



It said "Eid-ul-Adha is meant to remind us of the willingness of Ibrahim to submit to God; adding that “that test of faith is worthy of emulation by all especially during this difficult period of Covid-19”.



"Let us use the day to pray for our dear nation as we work to combat the deadly pandemic that has plagued the world".



“Let us also take advantage of the period to counsel friends and family on the need to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers



"We should also be a blessing on the less-privileged by sharing our celebratory meals with them. We wish all Muslims a solemn celebration.”





