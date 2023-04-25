Eid celebrations: Watch as online influencer gives kayayei mother of 4 massive transformation

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

A social media influencer and philanthropist with a soft spot for targeting ordinary, everyday people to be a blessing to them, Nana Tea, has given a random head porter (kayayei) a massive transformation.



This was in celebration of the past weekend’s Eid celebrations by the Muslim community in Ghana.



Sharing the processes and stages through which he selected her, Nana Tea told the video story through which he gave her a total body makeover, and then treated her to a lunch date.



Employing a recently popular trend on TikTok, where a person puts up two sheets of papers with two options inscribed on them, the online influencer and philanthropist gave the woman a treat of a lifetime.



Providing more details on Akos, the kayayei, Nana Tea said that she came to Accra as a way of working to support her 4 children, one of whom is in senior high school.



“According to the Kayaye woman, she came down south just to hustle and take care of her kids. She’s a mother of 4. One is already in SHS and one is about to enter but due to financial difficulties, he’s home. The boy is waiting for her mom to bring something home so he can go to school. Mothers and their sacrifices,” he wrote.



He also explained how, after he shared the story of the woman, another woman in the United Kingdom sent him GH¢3000 to pass on to her.



“About the Kayaye woman, one woman from the UK sent 1000gh to be sent her.



“The UK woman just added 2000gh to the existing 1000gh making 3k for the Kayaye woman. I asked why she’s doing that. She said someone took care of her in school whilst in Ghana and that made her to travel to outside Ghana so it’s time to also give back.



“Grace at work for the Kayaye woman. Yet to break the news to her… she wanted her pics printed out... I will do that n add the money and present it to her this week. What God cannot do does not exist,” he added.









