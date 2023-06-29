Eid 2023: Muslim children urged to exercise faithfulness, obedience to parents

Religion of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: GNA

The Deputy Western Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Adam Buda Ali, has advised the Muslim community, especially the youth and children, to continue to be faithful and obedient to their parents as Isaac obeyed his father, Abraham and offered himself as a ram for sacrifice even before Allah provided one for Abraham.



He prayed to Allah to call Muslim children who disobeyed their parents to repentance.



Imam Adam Buda Ali said this in a special salat when he led hundreds of Muslims, who converged at the Sekondi Methodist Park to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha (feast of sacrifice) in the Western Region.



He said some Muslim youth were disobedient and advised them to change and be loyal to their parents, the nation and Allah.



He prayed for unity and peaceful co-existence among all religions in the country to spearhead development.



Imam Adam Ali said Christians and Muslims must see themselves as one and invite each other to their occasions.



He asked the Muslim community to let the celebration of the Eid-Ul-Adha feast remind them of the sacrifices they should offer to each other, Allah and the nation.



Eid-Ul-Adha is an Islamic feast of sacrifice during which prayers are offered to Allah while animals such as sheep, goats, cows and camels are slaughtered as a symbol of sacrifice to Allah.