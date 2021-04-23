Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Joyce Aryee to Co-Chair Green Ghana Project Fundraising Committee

Politics of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, and dr. Joyce Aryee, Executive Director, Salt, and Light Ministry, have been selected to Co-chair the Fundraising Committee of the Green Ghana Project.



This was announced by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, at the maiden meeting of the Fund Raising Committee.



The Lands Minister in his remarks thanked the two personalities for accepting his request to undertake this very important national assignment.



He asked the co-chairpersons as well as members of the Committee to raise sufficient funds towards the implementation of the Project.



He further called on Ghanaians, foreign residents in Ghana, Corporate Ghana, and especially faith-based organizations to support the cause. The Green Ghana Project was launched in March 2021 by the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,

The project aims at planting five million trees.



On that day, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will plant a commemorative tree together with the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.



Other dignitaries who will plant trees on that day include His Majesty, Otumfuo Asantehene, and His Majesty Yaa-Naa Abukari of the Kingdom of Dagbon. All Ghanaians will be called upon to plant trees in their communities.



"On June 11th, all persons in Ghana will be expected to plant a tree, take a photo of it, post it and nurture it to maturity,” he said.



Nana Prah Agyensaim, speaking on behalf of the Committee assured the Minister and Government of the Committee's commitment to supporting the patriotic venture.



" This is indeed a call to national duty and service,” he said.