Egyapa Mercer, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, two others to be vetted Tuesday, March 5

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is slated to commence the vetting process for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's new nominees for ministerial positions.



Among those scheduled to appear on the first day are Andrew Egyapa Mercer, nominated for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Lydia Seyram Alhassan, designated for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, slated for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development; Ophelia Mensah Hayford, set for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; and Darkoa Newman, for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



This vetting process will continue until March 12, 2024, according to official details from parliament.



The full schedule for the entire period is as follows:



Tuesday, March 5:



9 am: Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture



10 am: Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources



11 am: Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development



12 pm: Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation



2 pm: Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection



Thursday, March 7:



9 am: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health



10 am: Titus Glover, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region



11 am: Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information



2 pm: Daniel Machator, Minister-designate for the Oti Region



Friday, March 8:



9 am: Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection



10 am: Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information



11 am: Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation



12 pm: Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health



2 pm: Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health



Monday, March 11:



9 am: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development



10 am: John Kobina Sanie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Energy



10 am: Collins Adomako Mensah, Deputy Minister-designate at the Ministry of Energy



12 pm: Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Works and Housing



Tuesday, March 12:



9 am: Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Education



10 am: Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Employment and Labour



11 am: Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources



12 pm: Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Development



