Regional News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Effutu constituency gets new health directorate from MP

the new health directorate at Atekyedo in the Effutu constituency

Member of Parliament for Effutu Alexander Afenyo-Markin has handed over a new health directorate to the Ghana Health Service at Atekyedo in the Effutu constituency.



The MP also cut sod for a community library and ICT centre and a Community Center for the people of Kojo Beedu.



Addressing residents at a ceremony to commission the facility in the community, Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged them to ensure a good maintenance culture of the projects.



“Every community wants developments. The development brings progress, better living conditions and peace. The Effutu dream stands for hard work, progress, patience, bravery.



"This is our time to ensure massive development for Effutu to be the envy of our peers so we become the gateway to Central Region.



“This community centre we are commissioning today, all we will ask of the Assemblyman and opinion leaders is to make maintenance of the facility a priority”, he said.



He also assured the residents that another hospital project will be commissioned by the end of month.



“The hospital project is also on course. The contractor has assured me the project should be ready for commissioning by the end of March this year”.



Assemblyman for Kojo Beedu, Nana Asante commended the MP for a number of initiatives in the community.



“For the past 26 years, I have not seen any developmental project at Kojo Beedu. But for Hon. Afenyo-Markin, Kojo Beedu would still be lagging in terms of development”. He said