Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

Effutu Police arrests 30 people for flouting coronavirus protocols

Some of the people arrested by the police for flouting COVID-19 protocols

The Effutu Municipal Divisional Police Command has arrested more than 30 persons for deliberately disrespecting the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks.



They were arrested along the streets of the Winneba Township and around the main market to help prevent the spread of the virus.



The offenders mainly students were found in groups without any social and physical distancing as well, hence their arrest, whereby the Police provided them with the nose mask.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Chief Superintendent, Samuel A. Okanta, Effutu Divisional Commander, said the operation was to enforce the President’s directive on COVID-19.



The offenders were later granted Police enquiry bail.



The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised the public to strictly observe the protocols to protect themselves from contracting covid 19.



He said the disease was getting serious, but it was sad that some students who should help to combat its spread were rather flouting the measures put in place to combat it.



“Each and every one of us is needed alive to contribute his or her quota towards the total development of the country and we should be law-abiding “, he said.



Chief Supt Okanta said the police will continue to enforce the directives since the virus was no respecter of persons.



He warned that people who violate the protocols will be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.