Regional News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

Effiduase Presby Basic School old students donate PPEs to fight pandemic

The items included 1,100 reusable nose masks, 13 gallons of liquid soap

Old students of the Effiduase Presby Basic School have donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth fifteen thousand cedis (15,000) to the school.



The items included 1,100 reusable nose masks, 13 gallons of liquid soap, 10 gallons of hand sanitisers, six portable duraplast hand washing basins and five thermometer guns.



The Koforidua-Effiduase District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Ebenezer Acheampong Asiedu has admonished Ghanaians to give back to society especially the lower level of their alma mater in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.



He said the disease is real and fighting it should not be seen as a sole responsibility of the government but a collective effort of all.



The Rev. Minister said children are very delicate to handle so it is important much attention is given them to observe all the covid protocols. He thanked the old students for their generosity to give back to support the very institution that began shaping their lives to become who they are today.



A representative of the Old Students, Kwakye George Ofosu said it is needful and blessing to always remember your root and foundation that your life is built on.



It is against this view that the newly formed association numbering about 40 people decided to go back to their basic school to assist hence, the donation. He assured the school and the entire Effiduase community of their continuous and diverse support to give it a facelift.



Mr. Ofosu used the opportunity to appeal to other associations, organizations and individuals to emulate the example of Effiduase Presby Basic School Old Students Association and reach out to the society when the need arises.



The New Juaben North Human Resource Manager of the Ghana Education Service, Henry Sintim was optimistic that the items would be used for their intended purpose and will go a long way to augment the effort of the government to ensure Coronavirus free in the school.



He advised the students to take their lessons seriously and protect themselves by observing all the protocols to live healthy.