Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Effiduase Chief calls on Akufo-Addo not to reappoint DCE

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Chief of Effiduase

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, the Chief of Effiduase, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reappoint Mary Boatemaa Marfo as the Chief Executive Officer for Sekyere East in Effiduase, Ashanti Region.



According to him, during the tenure of Mary Boatemaa Maafo, she had some issues with the Member of Parliament and people in the area, which affected the development of the area, therefore, he is pleading not to bring her back as their DCE.



“We are pleading with you [President Akufo-Addo] that Mary cannot be the DCE. She cannot work together with the MP here. During her tenure, we had so many issues of which she threatened going to court without heeding to calls from chiefs and people of Effiduase,” Nana Adu Ameyaw said at a press briefing.



He added, the Sekyere East Direct wants someone who is competent, humble and has an understanding for the chiefs and people of Effiduase.



“Our only problem is to see development in Effiduase. We couldn’t elect a Presiding Member, so we need someone who is competent with his work. Now that we have the MP coming from Effiduase, all that we need is Effiduase to be developed because we are lacking behind.



“We are pleading with you, Mr President, to have mercy on us and appoint someone who is very competent and respect the views of the chiefs and people of Effiduase,” Nana Adu Ameyaw stressed.



Mary Boatemaa Marfo, in the runup to the elections, was fired by the President for allegedly vowing to reduce the votes of the NPP in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency during the December 7 polls.



In a leaked audio, the DCE was heard in a conversation with a party member saying that she will frustrate voters on election day which will, in turn, reduce the votes of the NPP and the MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.



But the President later rescinded his decision to the surprise of many in the area.