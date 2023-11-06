Effiduase Asokore tops Ashanti votes for Bawumia with 93.3%

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Effiduase Asokore constituency in the Ashanti Region is receiving a lot of plaudits for being the constituency to have given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his biggest votes in terms of percentages in the region.



Out of the 47 constituencies in the region, the constituency, whose Member of Parliament is Nana Ayew Afriye, beat competition from all others to give the vice president a total of 449 votes, out of the total valid votes of 481.



With that, it puts the constituency votes at 93.3% for the vice president, representing the best performance in the entire region.



Comparatively, while the Effiduase Asokore constituency’s total valid votes were not as many as place like Ejisu (1051), Asawase (1021), and Atwima Kwanwoma (1179), when it came to the percentage of votes cast in favour of the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, it recorded the highest.



Other constituencies that also gave the best numbers in terms of percentage are Mampong (579 out of a total of 670 votes, representing 86.4%), Ejisu (899 out of a total of 1051, representing 85.5%), and Manhyia South (478 out of a total of 559 votes, representing 85.5%).



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, the MP for Effiduase Asokore, was also the campaign manager of Dr Bawmumia in the Ashanti Region.



See the full list of how each constituency in the Ashanti Region performed:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







AE/SEA